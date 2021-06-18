Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge. You know, we’ve been in the market for a tagline, and we came up with it this week: “There’s no happiness in life, only a mirage of it on the horizon.” Eh? You say Vladimir Putin already used it? He’s hacked our brains.





The United States Senate is at “Seersucker Thursday” levels of back to normal, and the work is stacking up. A bipartisan infrastructure deal may actually be coming together—and it’s making progressives worried about whether that may be all that comes together. Voting rights and election reform are heading to the floor next week, and Joe Manchin is finally on the move. Congress approved a new federal holiday this week for the first time in 38 years, and that new federal holiday is observed today! Is that great news—or the latest trick in the critical race theory trick book? A grown woman had to go to the Holocaust Museum to learn that the Holocaust was not comparable to wearing a cloth mask, and Congress might finally repeal the president’s authority to send troops to attack anyone in Iraq who’s jaywalking.





But let’s start with the figure who’s working the most to make order out of chaos.