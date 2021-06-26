U.S. Government’s Long-Awaited UFO Report Likely to Fuel Conspiracy Theories

It was finally published. The U.S. intelligence community released its long-awaited report on unidentified flying objects and its big conclusion is that there is no conclusion. There have been more than 140 reports since 2004 of unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, and the government has no good explanation for what they may have been. The report makes clear there’s no evidence the objects were actually the work of nonterrestrial beings but considering investigators weren’t able to give any concrete explanations for the sightings then it’s likely to only fuel conspiracy theorists and people convinced of the existence of extraterrestrial life.

The report itself, which was required by Congress amid a surge of interest in the possibility of alien life, is an astounding acknowledgment from the government that there have been sightings that can’t be easily explained. Of all the unexplained sightings, the ones that raise the most questions are the 18 incidents of unknown phenomena that could demonstrate technological prowess unknown to the United States and are believed to be beyond the capabilities of other countries. “Some UAP appeared to remain stationary in winds aloft, move against the wind, maneuver abruptly, or move at considerable speed, without discernible means of propulsion,” the report says.

The report also acknowledges these unidentified phenomena could pose a national security risk. And while there is no evidence the sightings involve secret weapons programs or unknown technology from other big military players, such as Russia or China, the report doesn’t rule that out. Other possible explanation includes the possibility that the objects amounted to garbage, such as one encounter that was identified as likely being a “large, deflating balloon.” The report also raises the possibility that “natural atmospheric phenomena” such as ice crystals and moisture could register on some radar systems. And it doesn’t rule out the extraterrestrial factor either but officials were quick to dismiss the suggestion. There are “no clear indications that there is any nonterrestrial explanation” for the sightings, a senior official said.

Now the Pentagon will carry out more work to try to explain these sightings and also come out with a process to better collect and report on similar events. The report acknowledges that part of the reason why data may be so patchy is because servicemembers who reported these types of sightings often faced ridicule. The government is now set to update Congress within three months on its efforts to set up an improved system to collect data on unexplained sightings.

Many were quick to caution that people shouldn’t read into the report’s failure to outright discard a nonterrestrial explanation for the sightings. “While the intelligence report didn’t eliminate the hypothesis that UFOs are extraterrestrial in origin, it is also likely unable to eliminate the hypotheses that UFOs are dragons or flying pigs or the Norse god Odin riding Sleipnir, his magical eight-legged horse. Unidentified flying objects are just that: airborne objects that we can’t identify,” writes Adam Larson on NBC News. But that is unlikely to sway people who are determined to believe. The government is “telling people that there is something that is potentially threatening. They’re also telling people that they were lied to for 80 years,” psychiatrist Ziv Cohen tells Axios. “I think the problem is when the government tells you that [they] were lying to you, then that makes people naturally think, ‘Are they telling us the truth now?’”