Pence Booed and Heckled at Conservative Conference: “Traitor!”

Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a conservative conference on Friday and it was quickly clear that some people were not happy he was there. Pence was met with boos and was forced to speak over hecklers shouting “traitor” as he spoke at the Faith & Freedom Coalition Conference in Orlando. People who shouted were removed or left the event.

Pence gets drowned out by hecklers at the Faith & Freedom Coalition summit, some of whom appear to be chanting "traitor!" pic.twitter.com/pAQxavsK3O — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 18, 2021

Pence ignored the hecklers and kept speaking. “I’m a Christian, a conservative and a Republican in that order,” Pence said in what has now become a familiar line for the former vice president that always elicits lots of cheers. The reaction to Pence’s speech showed that while he still has lots of backing in conservative circles many supporters of former President Donald Trump haven’t forgiven him for certifying President Joe Biden’s Electoral College win. Trump has been publicly critical of Pence since that day.

A few cries of "traitor!" when Mike Pence starts talking at Faith & Freedom Coalition summit; the people shouting it are being led out or leaving, one guy in Bikers for Trump swap filming himself. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 18, 2021

Pence addressed the issue earlier this month, saying that while he and Trump have spoken several times since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, it’s likely the two would never “see eye to eye on that day.” But he still praised Trump several times during that speech and said he would “always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years.” During his speech Friday, Pence also celebrated what he characterized as accomplishments during the Trump administration while criticizing President Joe Biden. He also said the Democratic Party was responsible for “a violent crime wave that’s wreaking havoc on families all across the country” and took time during the Juneteenth holiday to say that “Black lives are not endangered by police.” As far as Pence is concerned, “Black lives are saved by police.”