Meghan and Harry Welcome Second Child, Name Her After Queen and Princess Diana

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed their second child into the world. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced the birth in a statement Sunday. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” reads the statement. Meghan gave birth on Friday at 11:40 a.m. in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The first name of their daughter, Lilibet, is in honor of the Queen’s nickname while her middle name is in honor of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” the statement added. There was no photo accompanying the announcement.

From Buckingham Palace:

“The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 6, 2021

The couple already had a son, Archie Harrison, who is two. They had revealed they were expecting a girl during their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year. At the time they had made it clear that they would not be having any more children. “Amazing,” Harry said when Winfrey asked how he felt after learning he would have a daughter. “Just grateful. To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? We’ve got our family—the four of us and our two dogs.” Winfrey asked, “Done?” And the couple both agreed. “Two is it,” Meghan answered. Meghan suffered a miscarriage last year, which she wrote about for the New York Times.

The newborn is the Queen’s eleventh great-grandchild, is eighth in line to the throne and the most senior royal in the line of succession to have been born overseas. Her birth in the United States also “makes her a dual US-UK citizen—meaning that the youngest Sussex could potentially go on to become US President when she grows up—while also being in line to the British throne,” notes CNN.

Many congratulations to The Duke & Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 6, 2021