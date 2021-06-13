Lara Trump: Americans Living Along Border “Better Arm Up and Get Guns and Be Ready”

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, said that Americans who are living along the southern border need to take their security into their own hands by obtaining firearms and be ready to shoot them. Lara Trump, who recently said she won’t seek the North Carolina Senate seat next year after much speculation, was on full scaremongering mode in her appearance on Fox News’ Justice With Judge Jeanine. Jeanine Pirro began the show with lots of criticism aimed at Vice President Kamala Harris, criticizing her “stupid giggle” and the way she laughed when asked a question during a recent interview about when she would go to the southern border. “She thinks she can just laugh off the crisis at the border and it’s embarrassing,” Trump said.

After showing a clip of someone complaining about migrants going through her property, Pirro asked, “What do we say to people at the southern border who feel like they aren’t even part of the country anymore?” Trump said it “must be insulting” to the border patrol agents to see the situation. “I don’t know what you tell the people that live at the southern border,” Trump added. “I guess they better arm up and get guns and be ready, and maybe they’re going to have to start taking matters into their own hands. It should never happen. These people should never make this dangerous journey here. It’s bad for Americans, it’s bad for the migrants, it is bad all around.”

Harris is under pressure from some quarters to visit the country’s southern border after she was tapped by President Joe Biden to lead the administration’s efforts to deal with migrants who enter the United States through Mexico. The pressure increased after she traveled to Guatemala and Mexico to meet with the countries’ leaders in an effort to improve ties and work on strategies to stop migrants from traveling to the United States. Harris has also received criticism from fellow Democrats for telling migrants not to go to the United States. “Do not come. Do not come,” she said in Guatemala. “If you come to our border, you will be turned back.”