Kamala Harris Is First Sitting Vice President to March in Pride Event

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise drop-in at the Capitol Pride Walk and Rally in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. She walked for about a block and spoke to people along the route. Although she wasn’t there for long, it was enough to turn her into the first sitting vice president to march in a Pride event. During her brief appearance, Harris called for the approval of the Equality Act, and said President Joe Biden’s administration is determined to move forward on LGBTQ+ rights. “We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing,” Harris said. “There is so much more work to do, and I know we are committed.”

Kamala Harris is first sitting VP ever to march in a Pride event https://t.co/IYQckI2Xm7 — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) June 12, 2021

.@VP Kamala Harris makes a stop at the @CapitalPrideDC walk and rally. pic.twitter.com/anD2A7HIgS — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) June 12, 2021

Harris took part in the pride event alongside the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, and they both wore supportive T-shirts. The vice president wore a T-shirt with the words “LOVE IS LOVE” and a pink blazer while Emhoff’s T-shirt read “Love first” in a rainbow of colors.

The @SecondGentleman and I stopped by Capital Pride today! pic.twitter.com/vjx1k9DD5z — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 12, 2021

While Harris and her husband were well received by the crowd, on social media much of the attention focused on a Secret Service agent who didn’t seem all too happy the vice president had decided to join the Pride event. “Secret service clearly not happy about protectee going for a walk,” lawyer George Conway wrote on Twitter. Others had a laugh at how the agents tried to blend in with the crowd wearing casual looks.

It’s awesome that they did this, but my first thought was for her detail — this kind of spontaneous public engagement (especially in a crowd that size) is anxiety inducing for the agents. https://t.co/jOXjynLrPO — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) June 12, 2021

The secret service agent trying not to look like a secret service agent, looks soooo much like a secret service agent. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Demetrius Leach (@coachleach32) June 12, 2021

secret service is like if I just wear this bowling shirt I’ll blend in https://t.co/AQo9aB9rKQ — Chelsea Cirruzzo (@ChelseaCirruzzo) June 12, 2021

The secret service "blending" outfits have me😂 https://t.co/ywU54m1sUC — Mel (@Melyorkie) June 13, 2021