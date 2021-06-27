Death Toll in Florida Condo Collapse Rises to 9 With More Than 150 Still Missing

Rescuers recovered an additional four bodies from the partial collapse of a 12-story condominium near Miami, bringing the official death toll to nine while 156 remain missing. Families are growing increasingly frustrated at the slow pace of the rescue operations and any remaining hope was fading as no one has been pulled alive since Thursday, hours after the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside collapsed.

Officials said they remain hopeful that they could find survivors in air pockets that may have formed in the rubble. “Hope. That’s what I’m focused on,” Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said. “We’re going to continue moving and searching as hard as we can and for as long as we can.” But officials were also cautious about providing any false hope to family members desperate for answers. “The firefighters and others who’ve briefed them are very direct about the situation, that we are continuing to search. We do continue to hope that we find people, but certainly they’re aware that we’re finding remains and even that we’re finding body parts so they’re preparing for that,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told the Miami Herald.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dozens of family members were taken to a location near the site of the collapse so they could pray and hold vigils for their loved ones who remain missing. They were taken there after a group of relatives had made clear their frustrations with the slow pace of the rescue operations. “Imagine if your children were in there,” a woman whose 26-year-old daughter remains missing told officials, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But officials said rescuers need to move slowly to avoid another collapse and weather has also forced rescuers to stop operations at several points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The arrival of heavy equipment at the scene, including two cranes and two backhoes, to assist in the efforts to remove debris that had previously been done largely by hand led to speculation that the mission was turning from rescue to recovery. But Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett vehemently denied that was the case. “It is going to be a rescue mission for the indefinite future,” he said. “We are not stopping until we pull every resident out of that rubble.” When to make that shift is one of the hardest decisions that officials will face. “It’s one of those things that weighs heavy,” former Miami-Dade fire chief Dave Downey tells the Washington Post. “I’ve sat in that seat.”

Advertisement