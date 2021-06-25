What We Know About the Collapsed Miami-Area Condo Tower

Rescue workers continued through the night scouring the rubble of the collapsed Miami-area condo looking for survivors from the nearly 100 people still unaccounted for. A portion of the 12-story Champlain Tower came crashing down in early morning hours Thursday, around 1: 30 a.m., shearing off half of the Surfside community complex and pancaking the structure into the ground below. In the immediate aftermath of the collapse, one fatality was confirmed, and emergency workers were able to rescue at least 35 people from the rubble by mid-morning, but as the day wore on, and the extent of the damage became clear, fears grew about the potential death toll.

“The building is literally pancaked,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said. “That is heartbreaking because it doesn’t mean, to me, that we are going to be as successful as we wanted to be in finding people alive.”

Video from inside the basement parking garage at the Champlain Towers condo shows firefighters working to find other victims trapped inside the rubble.



LATEST:

(Video Courtesy: @MiamiDadeFire)

Officials said 55 of the 40-year-old building’s units went crashing to the ground in the middle of the night and roughly half of the seaside condo development’s 136 units were impacted by the collapse. “The collapse, which appeared to affect one leg of the L-shaped tower, tore away walls and ripped open some homes in the still-standing part of the building,” the Associated Press reported. “Television footage showed beds, tables and chairs inside. Air conditioners hung from some parts of the building, where wires dangled.”

JUST IN: 7News has obtained surveillance video of the moment the Champlain Towers South Condo collapsed in Surfside early this morning.



According to a fire official, 35 people were pulled from the collapsed building. Search and rescue efforts ongoing. https://t.co/Ac7KgnJOSO pic.twitter.com/oeczbumRG9 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 24, 2021

“Early on, rescuers saved one boy whose fingers wiggled from atop the jumble of concrete and steel as he cried for help and passers-by tried to climb up to get him,” the New York Times reports. Specialized equipment was brought in to stabilize the building and assist rescue workers in finding missing persons while friends and family frantically tried to contact unaccounted for loved ones. The complex was home to a mix of retirees and affluent professionals with young families, including many residents from Latin America and Surfside’s Jewish community. As many as 22 South Americans were counted as missing from the collapse—nine from Argentina, six from Paraguay, four from Venezuela, and three from Uruguay. The sister and family of the First Lady of Paraguay were among the missing.

Structural engineers who observed video of the collapse speculated that the failure of a single column of the structure would have been sufficient to bring the building down. The exact cause of the collapse is not yet known. An attorney for the condo residents association said the building had been “thorough engineering inspections over the last several months” in anticipation of the structure’s required 40-year recertification. A handful of the complex’s two-bedroom condos were on the market at the time of the collapse with asking prices between $600,000 and $700,000. Some roof repairs had been made to the building, but experts said it was unlikely that the repairs would be the cause of the structural failure.