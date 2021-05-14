Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your newsletter ranking the best receptacle for stockpiling gasoline. If you’re out of plastic bags, your next best options are a portable fire pit, a dirty ashtray, the trunk of a Hummer, and your stomach.





It was another sensational week for House Republicans, who booted a member of leadership for being a little too vocal in pointing out how Donald Trump had tried to steal an election. What was the problem with Trump’s big lie about the stolen election anyway? Jan. 6 was just another day of patriotic tourism at the Capitol. Lest Democrats get too cocky about their nutty counterparts, though, they’re running into a brick wall on a top legislative priority while the economy is getting weird. Marjorie Taylor Greene is chasing AOC in the hallway demanding she debate her, and that’s not even an exaggerated, slapstick description of the incident. And has your governor paid you enough to not die yet?





But let’s start off with the line of the week.