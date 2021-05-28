Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge. Now that the Senate has rejected an amendment to prohibit “certain human-animal chimeras,” we are free to pursue our master plan. Oh, you’ll see. YOU’LL ALL SEE.





Reader, we are in the thick of it. Congress is coming to a head on a host of issues—infrastructure, a Jan. 6 commission, a tech bill—with more, on gun control, immigration, and police reform still to come. As we write, there are like 8 million different things happening in the Senate to which we don’t entirely know the outcome. Mitch McConnell is trying to kill the Jan. 6 commission because it might not look good in campaign ads, but he’s having to work for it. Republicans want to pay for a bipartisan infrastructure bill by having Democrats sit on a whoopee cushion, while Democrats prefer the funding mechanism of Republicans slipping on a banana peel. They’ll keep talking. As will Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has observed that having to wear a mask is much like the Holocaust. And Senate Republican fervor for Larry Summers is reaching Beatlemania levels.





But first, Republicans are starting to play dirty with the filibuster. Any thoughts, Joe?