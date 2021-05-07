Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your weekly newsletter detailing the latest political developments surrounding the third-ranking leadership position in the House minority.





Yes, it was Liz Cheney Week, and we are grateful to House Republicans for putting on a show during what otherwise would have been a slow recess week. It was such a Liz Cheney week that rather than devote an entry to her—there’s only so much space, and we’ve got to fit in something about Senate Republican appropriations rules tangentially pegged to Richard Shelby—we’ll just let her spirit infuse the whole thing. Kevin McCarthy fell back in Trump’s favor; Mitch McConnell refuses to say Trump’s name. President Joe Biden (remember him?) is beginning to hit the wall in terms of arms willing to accept vaccinations. And did you all hear about Stephen Breyer? You know about this guy?





But first, let’s talk about the person who’s preparing to take Liz Cheney’s job.