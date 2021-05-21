Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your weekly newsletter ranking the top seven figures in Washington that swarms of cicadas are most likely to devour to the bone this summer.





This week, we start with a few entries “hatin’ ” on the GOP, who should have structural advantages heading into the midterms but also cannot go a single week without melting down over how to deal with the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. What a bunch of bums, our Democratic readers—any Democrats read this?—will say. Then we turn to the Democrats, though, whose leaders have responded to questions about conflict in the Middle East by shutting off all the lights in their offices and hiding under the couches, and also still have no path toward getting anything done on voting rights. This structure is a self-conscious attempt to mimic the course routing of the PGA Championship in Kiawah this weekend, where a lengthy stretch of downwind holes (fun!) abruptly turns into a lengthy stretch of holes into the wind (pain).





For those who didn’t unsubscribe and report us for abuse after that last sentence, let’s talk some Mitch.