Texas White Supremacist Arrested for Planning Walmart Mass Shooting

Law enforcement officials arrested a Texas man who they say was planning a “mass casualty event,” likely at a Walmart. Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, of Kerrville, was arrested Friday “on a warrant for a terroristic threat to create public fear of serious bodily injury,” according to a statement by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office. Several agencies, including the FBI, worked for a week to track the man who was thought to be “a threat to national security.”

Investigators intercepted a message that indicated Blevins was planning a mass shooting and mentioned Walmart. They “confirmed his affiliation and networking with extremist ideologies” and determined he was capable of “following through with the threat” so they “moved immediately to arrest him,” according to the statement. He was booked into the Kerr County Jail in Kerrville, located around 65 miles northwest of San Antonio.

When they arrested Blevins, authorities found weapons, ammunition and “radical ideology paraphernalia, including books, flags and handwritten documents” in his home. Although the release doesn’t specifically mention it, a photo posted by the sheriff’s office shows Blevins had flags depicting the swastika and other Nazi symbols. He also had extremist books, including The Turner Diaries, written by a neo-Nazi leader. Blevins is on probation and is forbidden from owning firearms.

“Our investigators did outstanding work in this case, and possibly saved many lives. The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable,” Sheriff Larry Leitha said.