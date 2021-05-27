Southern California law enforcement is still piecing together clues in search of a motive for the mass shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose Wednesday morning that left 9 dead, including the gunman. Police were notified of shots being fired at 6:34 a.m. local time at the public transit service that operates bus and light rail in the region and have identified 57-year-old VTA employee Samuel James Cassidy as the shooter. Cassidy, who worked in maintenance and had been employed by the VTA for more than a decade, showed up at work Wednesday morning as the midnight shift and dayshift employees overlapped and shot and killed eight people in the maintenance yard of the rail yard before shooting himself.

Advertisement

Police identified the victims as: Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; and Lars Kepler Lane, 63. Some of victims were confirmed co-workers at the VTA, which employees 2,000 people, but it’s unclear if all were workers at the public transportation depot. In the aftermath of the shooting, a bomb squad scoured the area for bombs after a dog detected the presence of explosive material. Light rail service was suspended for the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe to the Slatest newsletter A daily email update of the stories you need to read right now. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said co-workers had been worried about the shooter and “expressed generalized concerns about his mental health.” Neighbors described being fearful of the 57-year-old who was the only one they ever saw coming and going from his house. Former partners described an unstable man, prone to violent mood swings, who expressed contempt for his job and bosses. Surveillance video of the shooter’s house taken Wednesday morning showed a man believed to be the gunman leaving with a duffle bag. Police say more than one gun was used during the shooting. Soon after, a fire was reported at the shooter’s home that left the structure uninhabitable.