Newsmax Apologizes to Dominion Employee for False Claims He Helped Rig Election

Far-right news channel Newsmax has issued an apology to an employee of Dominion Voting System for its false claims that he helped rig the election so Donald Trump would lose the November election. Newsmax apologized to the company’s director of product strategy and security, Eric Coomer, for claiming that he rigged the company’s voting machines to help Joe Biden win the election. “Newsmax has found no evidence that Dr. Coomer interfered with Dominion voting machines or voting software in any way, nor that Dr. Coomer ever claimed to have done so,” Newsmax said in a statement. “Nor has Newsmax found any evidence that Dr. Coomer ever participated in any conversation with members of ‘Antifa,’ nor that he was directly involved with any partisan political organization.”

The apology came months after Coomer filed a defamation lawsuit against Newsmax, which was one of several right-wing outlets that spread lies about the election, often centering on Dominion. Many of the stories specifically mentioned Coomer, who said he had to go into hiding after receiving death threats from Trump supporters. “On behalf of Newsmax, we would like to apologize for any harm that our reporting of the allegations against Dr. Coomer may have caused to Dr. Coomer and his family,” reads the statement that was posted on Newsmax’s website.

After the apology, Cooomer dropped Newsmax from his defamation lawsuit against the Trump campaign, lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, columnist Michelle Malkin, and One America News Network, among others. Coomer’s attorneys said he reached a financial settlement with Newsmax but the terms were not disclosed. Dominion has also sued Fox News for $1.6 billion and has filed lawsuits against Giuliani, Powell, and Trump supporter Mike Lindell. Dominion’s CEO, John Poulos, said that the claims aired by Fox News “caused us severe damage and undermined trust in American democratic institutions.” Fox News has denied any wrongdoing.

Newsmax isn’t the first to backtrack on false claims of election fraud after it was faced with legal action. But polls show the damage has been done and many Trump supporters continue to believe the lies that the presidential election was rigged. According to a CNN poll released Friday, 70 percent of Republicans say they don’t think Biden won enough votes to be president. A Reuters/Ipsos poll last month showed that 55 percent of Republicans blame “illegal voting or election rigging” for Trump’s loss in November.