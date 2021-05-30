Two People Killed, at Least 20 Wounded in Miami Mass Shooting Outside Concert

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up outside a South Florida banquet hall that had been rented out for a concert. Three people stepped out with assault rifles and handguns and began shooting “indiscriminately into the crowd,” according to a police statement. By the time they left, two people were shot dead and anywhere from 20 to 25 others suffered gunshot wounds. One of the injured is in critical condition.

Officers who arrived at the scene found bodies lying on the floor and likened the scene to “a war zone,” a law enforcement source tells the Guardian. Miami Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III called the incident “another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence” on Twitter.

The shooting took place outside El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County in the Hialeah area. The banquet hall was hosting an album release party that included performances by several local rappers. “We believe this is a targeted act of gun violence,” Ramirez told the Miami Herald. No arrests have been announced and police are asking for help to try to locate any suspects.

It was the second major shooting in the area over Memorial Day weekend. One person was killed and six others wounded in a drive-by shooting late Friday in the Wynwood area of Miami. Officials haven’t said whether they think the two shootings are connected. “It is very difficult to stop a small amount of individuals who want to go out there and commit murder,” Ramirez said.