Rep. Greene Roundly Criticized for Comparing House Mask Policy to Holocaust

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was under fire Saturday after she compared the continuing coronavirus restrictions in the House of Representatives to the Holocaust. In an appearance on the Real America’s Voice show The Water Cooler With David Brody, Greene complained about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to keep the mask mandate in place amid concerns that some Republican lawmakers may not be vaccinated. “This woman is mentally ill,” Greene said in reference to Pelosi. “You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens—so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

MTG says Speaker Pelosi wanting Members of Congress to get vaccinated and if not to wear masks is “exactly the type of abuse” as murdering Jews in gas chambers during the Holocaust and David Brody nods along. No follow up. pic.twitter.com/inXfD8UBiG — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 22, 2021

Even though the Georgia lawmaker said “gold star,” it was clear she was referring to the yellow Star of David that Jews were forced to wear under the Nazis. Brody nodded along as she spoke.

Comparing wearing masks to the abuse of the Holocaust is a not so subtle diminution of the horrors experienced by millions. It’s a grotesque idiocy mixed with a neurotic lack of self awareness.



What do you expect from a truther, Q believer, and gaslighting conspiracy theorist? https://t.co/tkH1vIOAfb — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) May 22, 2021

The clip of Greene’s comparison to the Holocaust went viral on social media, and many were quick to criticize the lawmaker, including some fellow Republicans. “Evil lunacy,” tweeted Rep. Liz Cheney alongside a clip of Greene’s remarks. “It’s a grotesque idiocy mixed with a neurotic lack of self awareness,” tweeted former Rep. Denver Riggleman, a Republican from Virginia. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, summarized his feelings in two words: “Absolute sickness.” Democrats also joined in on the criticism, and several were quick to point out that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has not said anything about Greene’s words. Rep. Jim McGovern, a Democrat from Massachusetts, called Greene a “deeply troubled person” and said she should “apologize & resign.”

Rep. Greene’s anti-Semitic language comparing the systematic murder of 6 million Jews during the Holocaust to wearing a mask is beyond disturbing. She is a deeply troubled person who needs to apologize & resign. @GOPLeader needs to address her antisemitism.https://t.co/gAqrlL3bmL — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) May 22, 2021

The American Jewish Congress also criticized Greene for her comments and called on her to apologize. “You can never compare health-related restrictions with yellow stars, gas chambers & other Nazi atrocities,” the group said. “Such comparisons demean the Holocaust & contaminate American political speech.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene must immediately retract and apologize.https://t.co/pdU8H8h2tO — American Jewish Congress (@AJCongress) May 21, 2021

Greene hasn’t directly addressed her remarks but she retweeted a conservative activist who said she was right.

Rep. @mtgreenee is right! During the Holocaust the Nazi’s had forced medical experiments. The Nuremberg trails led to a vow by the world to never allow forced medication. Forcing the Covid vax is against the Nuremberg Code — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) May 22, 2021