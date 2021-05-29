Face Masks: Movie Theaters Nix Mandates, CDC Relaxes Guidelines for Summer Camps

Those who have been vaccinated will no longer have to wear masks in movie theaters. The three main movie theater chains in the United States said that customers who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can forget about their face masks to go watch a movie unless required by state or local mandates. AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas all said that customers who aren’t vaccinated should continue to wear masks and employees will still wear them. The chains also said they will continue implementing social-distancing measures and special cleaning protocols.

Advertisement

“Consistent with the latest CDC guidance and following consultation with public health experts, AMC Theatres guests who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear face coverings at AMC locations, unless it is mandated by state or local ordinances,” AMC said in a statement. “Guests who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue wearing masks. All other aspects of the AMC Safe & Clean policies and procedures, including seat blocking, remain in place at this time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The change in policy came two weeks after the Centers for Disease Control said fully vaccinated people can leave their masks at home except for specific situations. And it coincides with a time when there is optimism that more Americans will go to movie theaters to watch summer blockbusters as the country begins to reopen.

Advertisement

The CDC has also kept relaxing its own guidelines on masks, making it easier for vaccinated teenagers to enjoy summer camps without them. The CDC updated its earlier guidelines to say vaccinated teenagers don’t need to wear face masks or practice social distancing. Younger campers who haven’t been vaccinated can still generally not wear masks when doing things outdoors except for some specific circumstances. “In a camp setting where everybody is fully vaccinated, there’s no need for masking, there’s no need for distancing. There’s no need for screening, testing,” said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who heads up the CDC’s Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force, which wrote the guidance. By “mid- to late summer” people can enjoy “a pre-pandemic camp experience,” Sauber-Schatz added.

The change came after complaints that the CDC’s guidelines for camps were too restrictive and even members of Congress called on the agency to rethink its policies. But “even the updated guidance comes with a complex set of considerations that may prompt camps to change policies just days before they open,” notes the Washington Post. This is particularly true of camps with younger children who can’t be vaccinated yet. And because of the nuances some may decide to continue enforcing a mask policy.