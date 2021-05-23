Sen. Collins Optimistic Senate Will Approve Jan. 6 Commission but Strong Divisions Remain

Sen. Susan Collins stood apart from most of her Republican colleagues on Sunday and said she supported establishing and independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. And she is optimistic that the bill to create the commission, which has already passed the House of Representatives, could be approved in the Senate if some key changes are made. “I strongly support the creation of an independent commission. I believe there are many unanswered questions about the attacks on the Capitol on Jan. 6,” Collins said on ABC’s This Week. Last week, 35 Republicans joined Democrats in the House to approve the bipartisan commission to look into the riot.

Collins said that she has two “resolvable” issues with the legislation that passed the House. One has to do with setting a deadline for the commission to finish its work by the end of the year and the other with ensuring that the staffing of the commission is truly bipartisan. “There’s plenty of time to complete the work,” Collins said. “And I’m optimistic that we can get past these issues based on the conversations I’ve had with the speaker of the House and the House majority leader.”

Other interviews in the Sunday talk shows though showed there are still deep divisions among Republicans about the commission and the numbers, so far at least, appear stacked against Democrats. Only four Republican senators have so far expressed some degree of possible support for the commission while 25 have said they opposed it and 21 have not taken sides, according to the Washington Post. Democrats would need 10 Republicans to support the commission in the Senate to avoid a potential filibuster.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has already said he opposes the commission and some appear confident his view will end up winning out among Republicans. “I believe Republicans in the Senate will decide that it’s too early to create that commission,” Sen. Roy Blunt, the No. 4 Republican in the Senate, said on Fox News Sunday. Blunt said that rather than focus on the commission, Congress should devote its energies to the issue of training for Capitol Police officers. “Is the priority to secure the Capitol, to do what we need to do to better train, better prepare Capitol Police, decide what we want to do in the future?” he asked. “Or is the priority to take, what will be a couple of years in my view, to decide what happened inside the White House.”

In an illustration of the strong divisions that remain among GOP lawmakers, Rep. Adam Kizinger blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for failing to be honest about what happened on Jan. 6. “I do think that Kevin has failed to tell the truth to the Republicans and to the American people, and it pains me to say it and it’s not like I enjoy standing up and saying this,” Kinzinger, one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Donald Trump, said on Fox News Sunday. He also warned that if Senate Republicans reject the independent commission it could end up having unexpected negative consequences for their party. “What’s going to happen if this thing fails is that Nancy Pelosi will run a select committee and this could go all the way to 2024,” Kinzinger said. He also warned of electoral consequences in the 2022 midterms “if us as Republicans don’t take ownership for what happened.”