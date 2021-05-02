Cindy McCain Has a Message for Republicans: “The Election Is Over. Biden Won.”

Cindy McCain thinks it’s way past time for supporters of former President Donald Trump to come to terms with reality and get over their candidate’s loss in November. “The election is over. Biden won,” she said on CNN’s State of the Union. “I know many of them don’t like the outcome. But, you know, elections have consequences.”

McCain had made her distaste for Trump clear and she publicly endorsed Joe Biden in the November race, saying it was the first time in her life she voted for a Democrat. Now she’s taking aim at a move by Arizona Republicans to audit the 2020 election results. “The whole thing is ludicrous, quite frankly. It’s ludicrous,” she said. Arizona Republicans have hired the company Cyber Ninjas to audit the ballots cast in 2020 in the Phoenix area. The company’s chief executive has repeated false claims that the election was rife with fraud. Arizona’s secretary of state, Katie Hobbs, has also criticized the audit, saying that it “seems like such a farce” and should come to an end. “A group of Republicans are continuing to try to appease their base who refuse to accept that … Trump lost Arizona and that he’s not the president anymore,” Hobbs said.

One person who has not hidden his excitement over the audit is Trump, who has mentioned it repeatedly in written statements while also attacking Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. “The state has been an obsession for Trump ever since Election Night,” notes Politico. The Washington Post recently reported that the former president “has become fixated” on the audit. “He talks about it constantly,” one unnamed source said. Trump is particularly interested in the use of UV lights to scrutinize ballots. “Watch Arizona. Some very interesting things are happening in Arizona,” Trump tells Mar-a-Lago guests in a video that was posted on social media.

