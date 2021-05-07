Derek Chauvin Indicted on Federal Criminal Civil Rights Charges

Derek Chauvin was hit with another round of indictments Friday, this time federal charges, as a grand jury indicted the former Minneapolis police officer with violating George Floyd’s civil rights during the arrest that led to his death. The other three officers on the scene that day in May 2020, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao, were each charged with two counts, according to the Department of Justice charge sheet. Chauvin is charged with violating Floyd’s right to be “free from an unreasonable seizure” and for depriving Floyd “of liberty without due process of law.”

Chauvin has already been tried and convicted in state court for the murder of George Floyd and is awaiting sentencing in the case. The other three officers are already set to go on trial in August on state charges for their roles in the arrest that resulted in Floyd’s death. They are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. The federal charges accused the officers of failing to intervene in the deadly arrest. “The defendants saw George Floyd lying on the ground in clear need of medical care, and willfully failed to aid Floyd, thereby acting with deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of harm to Floyd,” the indictment reads.

In a separate indictment, Chauvin was also charged with using unreasonable force in a case dating back to September 2017, where kneeled on the back of a 14-year-old during an incident, grabbing him by the throat, and beating him on the head with a flashlight.