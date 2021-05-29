Biden Says Texas Voting Restrictions Bill Is “An Assault on Democracy”

Lawmakers in Texas have finalized writing a bill that would impose some of the most restrictive voting measures in the United States. The bill seems all but certain to pass the state’s House and Senate before Gov. Greg Abbott, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, signs it into law. President Joe Biden harshly criticized the bill Saturday, characterizing it as “part of an assault on democracy” that has become evident in several states since the 2020 elections. “It’s wrong and un-American. In the 21st century, we should be making it easier, not harder, for every eligible voter to vote,” Biden said in a statement.

Advertisement

The bill would have to be approved before midnight on Sunday, when the Legislature is scheduled to end a session that has already seen the Republicans that control the chambers pass several controversial measures. But none of them has received as much opposition as Senate Bill 7, which would fundamentally alter the rules to vote in Texas. The measure would ban drive-through voting, 24-hour voting, and severely limit voting on Sundays, which is when many Black churchgoers cast their ballots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bill would also forbid election officials from sending absentee ballots to all voters, ban temporary structures as polling locations, severely limit who can cast absentee ballots, and put forward more stringent identification requirements for those who vote by mail. Some of the measures seem to specifically target Harris County, which is home to Houston and is the state’s largest Democratic stronghold. The measure would also empower partisan poll watchers, and at the last minute, language was included that would make it easier to overturn the results of an election.

Advertisement

Even though Texas officials have repeatedly said there were no widespread problems in last year’s elections, Republican lawmakers have been insisting that the legislation to restrict voting is necessary. Voting rights groups have vowed to challenge the measure in court once it’s approved. The Texas bill demonstrates how many GOP leaders are eager to appeal to supporters of former President Donald Trump who continue to believe his lies that the election was stolen. And this is hardly an isolated effort as several states, including Florida and Georgia, have passed measures to severely restrict voting access. At least 14 states have approved more restrictive voting laws since the November election, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

The top two main proponents of the bill, State Representative Briscoe Cain and State Senator Bryan Hughes, characterized the bill as “one of the most comprehensive and sensible election reform bills” in the history of the state. “Even as the national media minimizes the importance of election integrity, the Texas Legislature has not bent to headlines or corporate virtue signaling.” The “corporate virtue signaling” refers to how several major companies, including American Airlines and Dell, have pushed back against the bill.