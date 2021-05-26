“It Was Ridiculous”: The Relief of Watching Alabama, Finally, Overturn Its Ban on Yoga in Schools

Last week, the state of Alabama finally repealed its ban on yoga in schools—the only such law in the country. The ban, which was implemented in 1993 after a lobbying campaign by conservative Christian groups, was meant to keep the practice’s Hindu roots out of public education. There had been repeated attempts to repeal the ban in recent years, but each had failed.

The new law, which allows interested schools to offer yoga as either an elective class or an activity in the next school year, isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement of the practice. It stipulates that only the physical elements of yoga are allowed. It explicitly prohibits chanting, mantras, mudras, and mandalas. Parents will also have to sign permission slips that state that they understand that yoga is a part of Hinduism. (Yoga, in reality, is a broad category of practices, schools, and disciplines featured in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism, as well as a secular form of exercise in some places.)

To find out what it’s been like to watch yoga go from a banned activity to an officially tolerated practice, Slate spoke with Jamie Robertson, an instructor in Orange Beach, Alabama. Robertson, 47, is a speech therapist in the county schools who runs a studio in town in the evenings. Robertson has also taught at youth yoga camps and has advocated for the repeal of the ban. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Slate: When did you become aware of the ban?

Robertson: When I first got my teacher certification, about seven years ago, I sent a letter to the state: “We need to get yoga in schools, there’s so many curriculums already out there, let’s invest in one. Let’s just put it in all the schools in Baldwin County.” And I really thought I was such a visionary. Instead of starting with a principal, I started at the top in Montgomery. I thought they were going to say yes, and I was just going to jump in. But I got a letter back, and it was a copy of that bill from the early ‘90s, saying that—it was strong language—it was absolutely banned in the schools. It put me to a screeching halt. So instead, I had to go do after-school programs and go through private agencies, like Girl Scouts.

What did you think when you learned about the ban?

I thought it was ridiculous, just because I knew how much yoga helped me with anxiety in my early 20s. And being a Christian myself and raised in the church, it didn’t make sense. I just didn’t relate it to religion. If we can teach kids self awareness and self regulation, it can help with attention problems and with anxiety. Yoga is the best fun way for kids to learn mindfulness, and body awareness, and then controlling their behavior.

Some of the opponents described yoga as if it’s almost dangerous. The new law says that “school personnel may not use any techniques that involve hypnosis, the induction of the dissociated mental state, guided imagery, meditation or any aspect of Eastern philosophy and religious training.” What do you think of that?

I read something about hypnosis, like we were going to teach them to be hypnotized, and that’s just comical to me. What children need to know as far as meditation is important, but it’s just stillness. As long as you’re not using guided imagery—I guess we’re going to have to be careful with that. I think wording is going to be important. When I teach mindfulness and stillness to children, which might be viewed as meditation, it’s “working on their focus and attention.” And there’s nothing wrong with that. I just think that we’re gonna have to be careful about educating the parents and making sure that they understand that we’re teaching from a scientific and not from a spiritual basis when we’re working with children.

Have you ever had people object to your practice?

I’ve taught so much over the years, and I can think of maybe two situations where they didn’t come back, because they were uncomfortable with it. And it was because they didn’t understand it. Out of the hundreds of people I’ve taught, there’ve been a couple of people who were offended and thought that it went against their religion. Which, as a Christian myself, it’s hard for me to understand, because it makes me closer to God.

I think that once I have conversations with people, it’s rare that someone doesn’t understand it. There’s always going to be an extreme opinion, and some people aren’t going to get it. But I think that once parents understand it, they’re going to be so welcoming of it.

So you think that it’s going to be pretty widely adopted in schools?

I do. Principals who I’ve talked to who have studied mindfulness and yoga, their only obstacle was that they didn’t want to get in trouble with their superiors or in any kind of legal trouble. And honestly, there are some teachers who were not even aware that there was a ban on it. And so there have already been a lot of teachers who were doing videos in classrooms, PE teachers who just were teaching breathing and stillness and stretching, who are probably surprised to learn that there was a ban.

Did you do anything to celebrate when this bill was passed?

Oh, a cheer and a squeal and some texts to people. I started getting so many texts and emails, because everybody who knows me knows that I’ve really been an advocate for this for many, many years. I mean, it’s been a long road. For many years, I just felt so alone, knowing the benefits that this could have for youth in Alabama, and just not knowing how to make a difference or how to get it through. And then when I got the news, oh, my gosh, I was very excited.