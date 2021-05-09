GOP Rep. Kinzinger Likens Republican Party to Titanic

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger compared the Republican Party to the Titanic in an interview Sunday amid the internal fighting over the future of the party and the way many are pushing for the ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney from her House leadership position. “Right now, it’s basically the Titanic. We’re like in the middle of this slow sink,” Kinzinger said on CBS’ Face the Nation when asked about what Cheney’s seemingly inevitable ouster means. “We have a band playing on the deck, telling everybody it’s fine, and meanwhile as I’ve said, Donald Trump is running around trying to find women’s clothing to get on the first lifeboat.”

Advertisement

In the meantime, there’s a few voices trying to call attention to how this isn’t helping anybody. “I think there’s a few of us saying, ‘Guys, this is not good, not just for the future of the party, but this is not good for the future of this country’,” Kinzinger said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) likens GOP to “Titanic”: “We’re in the middle of this slow sink. We have a band playing on the deck, telling everybody it’s fine, and meanwhile Donald Trump’s running around, trying to find women’s clothing and get on the first lifeboat.” pic.twitter.com/L7Wjy87ngV — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 9, 2021

Advertisement

Rep. Kevin McCarthy publicly endorsed Cheney’s ouster on Sunday but Kinzinger pointed out that the House minority leader has seemingly changed his views on the role former President Donald Trump played on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “Liz Cheney is saying exactly what Kevin McCarthy said the day of the insurrection. She’s just consistently been saying it,” Kinzinger said, noting many of his fellow party members appear way too eager to put the riot behind them. “We have so many people including our leadership in the party that have not admitted that this is what it is, which was an insurrection led by the president of the United States, well-deserving of a full accounting from Republicans,” he said.

Kinzinger, who was one of 10 Republicans in the House to vote to impeach Trump, said the Republican Party must “have an internal look and a full accounting as to what led to January 6.” In the meantime, he said, his Republican colleagues need to “tell people the truth and quit peddling in conspiracies.”