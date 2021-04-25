U.S. Pledges Medical Aid as Coronavirus Surge Devastates India

As India set a world record for new coronavirus infections for the fourth day in a row, the United States joined several other countries pledging to provide medical aid to try to help mitigate the growing crisis. Amid pressure to do more, the White House partially lifted a ban against exporting raw materials needed to make vaccines. “The United States has identified sources of specific raw material urgently required for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine that will immediately be made available for India,” Emily Horne, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council, said in a statement on Sunday. Covishield is the version of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine that is manufactured in India. The United States will also be providing drugs, test kids, ventilators, and personal protective equipment.

The United States joined several European countries, including France and Germany, that have pledged to increase aid to India as COVID-19 cases keep increasing. The 349,691 cases confirmed on Sunday brought India’s total to 16.9 million, second only to the United States, which has reported more than 32 million cases. India’s fatalities increased by 2,767 taking the total death toll to 192,311. Experts say that’s most likely an undercount and the real numbers are almost certainly much higher.

Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need. https://t.co/SzWRj0eP3y — President Biden (@POTUS) April 25, 2021

India’s hospitals are struggling to deal with the surge in patients and are turning people away as they run out of space and oxygen. Family members are left to desperately go from hospital to hospital pleading for assistance and often end up having to see their loved ones die without any treatment. Cemeteries are running out of space and crematoriums can’t keep up with demand. “The virus is swallowing our city’s people like a monster,” said Mamtesh Sharma, an official at a crematorium tells the Associated Press.

Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had earlier said that United States would consider sending stockpiled doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine to India. There are more than 20 million doses of the vaccine stockpiled in the United States that won’t be used because the vaccine has not been approved. “I think that’s going to be something that is up for active consideration,” Fauci said. Rep. Ro Khanna, Democratic vice-chair of the Congressional India Caucus, called for the vaccines to be sent to India as soon as possible. “Let’s use the U.S. military and get as much oxygen and AstraZeneca doses to India as fast as we can,” he said.