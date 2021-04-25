California Cop Caught on Camera Throwing Autistic Teen to the Ground, Punching Him in Face

Surveillance video shows a police officer in Vacaville, California throwing a 17-year-old autistic teenager to the ground and punching him in the face after he apparently tried to run away. Adam Wolf, the teenager’s dad, shared the video online saying he was shocked by what his neighbor’s doorbell camera caught on April 21. “I am pro police, but I am not pro ABUSE,” Wolf said on Facebook, where he posted the video. “This individual and department must be held accountable for their actions. NO child, disability or not, deserves to be treated like this.” Wolf said he’s afraid that his son, Preston, will never trust a police officer again.

The video, which was shot by a doorbell camera across the street, shows the officer approaching Preston in Vacaville, a city some 35 miles from Sacramento, and asking him to sit down. Preston sits on the sidewalk and after saying some things, all of a sudden, the officer grabs Preston’s scooter and throws it to one side. Shortly thereafter Preston gets up and appears to try to run away. The officer proceeds to grab him and throw him to the ground. The officer and Preston are then seen struggling and the cop starts yelling loudly demanding the teenager put his hands behind his back. The cop then punches Preston in the face. “You’re gonna get hurt. Don’t make me hurt you more,” the officer said before two other cops arrived. Wolf said his son got scared. “He was trying to back away because he probably wanted to come home to us,” Wolf told a local CBS affiliate.

Officers said they were responding to reports of a stabbing or assault with a pipe. The supposed victim, a 16-year-old boy, was found first and declined medical assistance. Preston Wolf matched the description of the person they were trying to locate. The 17-year-old was arrested and detained for about an hour. He was released into the custody of his stepmother. The 16-year-old’s family apparently decided not to press charges.

Wolf says the 16-year-old was the one who tried to pick a fight with his son. “My son picked up a piece of metal or a metal pole off of the ground to defend himself and I was told that an older gentleman intervened,” Wolf told a local Fox affiliate. Police said the incident was being investigated. “We understand the video posted on social media can appear very disturbing,” Acting Police Chief Ian Schmutzler said in a statement. “When we receive a 911 call involving an assault with a deadly weapon and potential stabbing, we respond immediately to ensure we keep those in the vicinity safe.” In a Facebook post, Schmutzler said he does not “take this circumstance lightly” and vowed to do everything in his power “to ensure accountability and transparency as we examine ALL aspects of this incident.”