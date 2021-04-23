Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge. The Capitol will open for visitors again on Monday, but why visit when you can learn all you need to know about the place in this newsletter? True fact: You can’t tell from TV, but none of the senators wear pants.





This week, we look again at the infrastructure debate, and how Democrats want to pay for it with Republican human sacrifices, and vice versa. You can see the possible deal, no? Weirdly, though, with all that “Washington yammerin’ ” in the background, the Senate is being relatively productive (more than zero percent) on some other bipartisan legislation. Nancy Pelosi was at her peak this week—holding the line without a defection on a difficult vote, and then nearly canceling herself the instant she had to speak publicly—and Rep. Steve Stivers is continuing the proud Ohio tradition of quitting midterm to lead an Ohio business trade association.





And while we will talk about Marjorie Taylor Greene, let’s first talk about the actual worst member of Congress.