Democrats embarked on their quest to reinstate honor to the term “Infrastructure Week” by unveiling a major legislative package to rebuild the country, but some members are concerned that it won’t give doctors in the New Jersey suburbs a tax cut. Chuck Schumer is preparing for another procedural Senate showdown or two, while in the House, Democrats have given up on a controversial election review. At the Transportation Department, it’s gettin’ to be that you can’t suggest a vehicle miles-traveled tax is “promising” anymore without making everyone all hot and bothered. The dogs are back at the White House, reasserting their authority.





But first, let’s do our best to understand what in the world is going on with the Florida man.