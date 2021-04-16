Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, Slate’s weekly politics newsletter ranking politicians doing stuff and saying stuff and… Sorry, we’re distracted. Doesn’t this new hard seltzer branding sound a little derivative?





This week, President Joe Biden announced he would end America’s longest-running war. Can he take out Saturday Night Live next? Mitch McConnell’s Senate Republicans are standing firm against corporate tax increases to their apparent political detriment, a memorable kook from the Trump era is poising himself to take over the House’s most prized committee, Jerry Nadler wants to skip the whole “study Supreme Court reform” part and skip right to putting four new antifa justices on it, and Major Biden is being sent off to dog rehab. There’s a strong chance that Matt Gaetz will be in worse shape when you read this than he was when we wrote it.





But first, let’s devote a bit of attention to the less-discussed half of Senate Democrats’ right-most flank.