Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, celebrating its first 100 days of uproarious, popular gags about procedural motions on the House floor. And while some might call it cheap clickbait, we have a vision for what’s next: a Second 100 Days of Riffs on the Second-Degree Amendment Process in the Senate. This is what we call “getting rich through journalism,” and they said it couldn’t be done.





Joe Biden celebrated his first 100 days by delivering a joint address to Congress this week, and maybe will spend his second 100 days by not passing anything? Bernie Sanders wants to pass such “loony leftie” ideas as helping seniors go to the dentist—the end of America as we know it—while Joe Manchin is conflicted about whether America needs $600 billion or $4 trillion in infrastructure investments. Kevin McCarthy and Liz Cheney hate each other. Ron DeSantis is the new Republican savior; wait, now Tim Scott is the new Republican savior; wait, now a supreme council of four hamburgers is all of America’s savior.





It truly has been a successful first 100 days of the Biden administration, though, so let’s be sickos and speculate about how it can all go bad.