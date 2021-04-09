Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, a newsletter that counts as infrastructure and is critical to the infrastructure of the internet and as such should be given $400 billion in the upcoming infrastructure bill.





This week’s edition splits relatively neatly: We open with a look at the important developments with the few people who run the country and then take a relaxing stroll through Clown Town. Just when Chuck Schumer thought he had made a key stride toward allowing the Senate majority to govern, in waltzes Joe Manchin to say, eh. “Antifa Mitch” McConnell hates the corporations; no, he loves them. Former House Speaker John Boehner is preparing a large transfer of wealth from the bank accounts of MSNBC daytime viewers to the bank account of John Boehner. In hell (our planet, on which we live), Mo Brooks is probably going to be the next senator from Alabama and Marjorie Taylor Greene has so, so much more money than members of Congress who actually do their jobs.





But first, chilling news from the Senate, where Elizabeth “the Hammer” MacDonough has joined forces with Chuck “the Sickle” Schumer to unleash an era of Full Procedural Communism.