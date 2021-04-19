Gunman Suspected of Killing 3 in Austin Is Former Sheriff’s Detective

A manhunt was underway Sunday evening for a former law enforcement officer who is suspected of shooting and killing three people in Austin, Texas in what was described as a “domestic situation.” Police identified the suspect as Stephen Nicholas Broderick, a 41-year-old former detective at the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. Broderick, a former property crimes detective, resigned in June after he was charged with sexual assault of a child.

Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous but it wasn’t clear whether he was still in the city. “The victims were all known to this suspect,” Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said. “At this point, we do not think this individual is out there targeting random people to shoot.” But Chacon did warn there was concern Broderick “might possibly take a hostage” while the manhunt is ongoing.

Austin Police Chief Chacon provided an on scene brief today, regarding the incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. Please see attached photo of the suspect, Stephen Broderick, 41 years of age, black male who is 5 feet and 7 inches tall. https://t.co/HQu5bOwhlc pic.twitter.com/EVDU64Rph2 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 18, 2021

The vicitms have not been identified but they were two women and a man. A child was also located but was safe. They were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crime after police responded to a 911 call. Broderick had spent 16 days in jail in June after he was charged with sexual assault of a child. He later posted bail, which was set at $50,000. He was first placed on administrative leave but later resigned. Seven years earlier, Broderick was investigated after he and another officer shot a 78-year-old man who later died from his injuries.

As authorities searched for the former officer in Austin, authorities arrested the suspected gunman in a shooting early Sunday morning at a bar in Kenosha County, Wisconsin that killed three people and injured three others. The arrest culminated a massive manhunt for the suspected gunman that involved around 100 officers. “We do not believe this was a random act,” Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said. “We believe our suspect knew who he was targeting.”

The two shootings over the weekend continue a recent surge of gun violence across the country. On Thursday night, a gunman went into a FedEx facility in Indianapolis and opened fire, killing eight people.