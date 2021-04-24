People in the United States will once again be able to receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after a review by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. Federal health officials decided to end the pause on the vaccine, ultimately determining that its benefits far outweigh the rare risks of a severe blood clot. Officials said 15 vaccine recipients had developed the blood clot out of 8 million shots that were given. Overall, there were three deaths. State and local officials can now immediately resume giving out any of the vaccine they still have available.

In lifting the pause, the FDA decided against putting any limits on the use of the vaccine by age or gender. But Information about the rare possibility of blood clots will be made available at vaccination sites and the FDA and Johnson & Johnson will update the vaccine’s label so that it mentions the rare risk of blood clots. The label specifies that “most cases” have occurred in women between 18 and 49 years old. European regulators earlier in the week had come to the same decision that the risk was rare enough to allow the vaccine to be administered.

Although all the members of the CDC advisory committee agreed the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risk there was disagreement about whether the warning for women under 50 should be starker. An analysis of the cases found that the rate of the rare blood clot among women under 50 was seven per one million doses, with those between 30 and 39 having the greatest risk. For women older than 50 and all men, the clots appeared at a rate of one per one million doses.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the pause should make people more confident in the safety of the vaccines, showing “that we are taking every one of those needles in a haystack that we find seriously.” But many say the pause could slow down vaccination efforts and make people hesitant to take the one-shot vaccine that is much easier to store and is therefore more useful for rural areas and communities that don’t have easy access to the freezers that the other vaccines need. But the pause seems to have taken a toll on how much people trust the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to a poll.