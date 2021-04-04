Hunter Biden Says “100% Certain” He’ll Be Cleared of Wrongdoing in DOJ Probe

Hunter Biden says he has no doubts. President Joe Biden’s son said that while he can’t reveal much about the ongoing Justice Department investigation into his finances, he’s sure he will be cleared. “I’m cooperating completely,” Biden told CBS News in an interview that aired Sunday. “And I am absolutely certain, 100% certain that at the end of the investigation, that I will be cleared of any wrongdoing.” Federal investigators have been looking into Hunter Biden’s business dealings since December and are reportedly focusing on whether the president’s son and his associates ran afoul of tax and money laundering laws in international business deals, particularly in China. “All I can do is cooperate, and trust in the process,” he said.

The interview with Biden is airing in two parts and it comes shortly before his memoir, Beautiful Things, will be released on Tuesday. During the interview, Biden delved into his personal struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. After his borther, Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015, his binge-drinking got so bad that his father stepped in. “He came to my apartment one time,” Hunter recalled. “And this was when he was still in office as vice president, and so he kinda ditched his Secret Service, figured out a way to get over to the house. And I said, ‘What are you doin’ here?’ He said, ‘Honey, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘Dad, I’m fine.’ He said, ‘You’re not fine.’”

Hunter Biden said he was often so desperate to smoke crack that he would scour floors for anything that resembled the drug. “I spent more time on my hands and knees picking through rugs, smoking anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine. I probably smoked more Parmesan cheese than anyone that you know,” he said. “I mean, I went one time for 13 days without sleeping, and smoking crack and drinking vodka exclusively throughout that entire time.”

Hunter Biden also opened up about his romance with his former sister-in-law, Hallie, Beau’s widow, and the negative public reaction. “I think people were confused by it,” he said. “And I understand that. I mean, I really do. To me, it’s not something that is difficult to explain. Because it came out of a real overwhelming grief that we both shared. And we were together, and trying to do the right thing. And that grief turned into a hope for a love that maybe could replace what we lost.” The two got together in 2017, two years after Beau’s death, and the relationship ended in 2019.

During the interview, Biden was also asked about an October 2020 New York Post report about one of his laptops that was supposedly left in a Delaware repair shop in 2019. When asked point blank about the issue, Biden said he couldn’t recall leaving his laptop at a repair shop but he couldn’t say for certain whether the laptop was his. “I don’t have any idea,” he said. When pressed on the issue about whether it could have been his laptop, Biden said it was a possibility. “Of course, certainly,” he said. “There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me.”