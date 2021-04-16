Gunman Kills Eight at Indianapolis FedEx Facility

This is new video of the FedEx Ground facility from @wrtv photographer Mike Japowicz. pic.twitter.com/ibYGKUFv5o — Michael R. Hartz (@MikeThePhotog) April 16, 2021

A gunman opened fire and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday night before killing himself, authorities say. Local police responded to a call of gun shots around 11 p.m. local time and arrived at the facility to an active-shooter situation. The eight victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, and four more were injured, one critically so. Details were still sketchy overnight about what transpired and the identity of the gunman, but local TV affiliates were able to begin piecing together eye witness accounts of the shooting.

“[The shots] made me stand up and actually look out the entrance door, and I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open,” warehouse employee Jeremiah Miller told local station WISH. “I immediately ducked down and got scared and my friend’s mother, she came in and told us to get inside the car.”

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport,” FedEx said in a statement. “Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities.”

“I am heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy,” Rep. André Carson said on Twitter. “I am communicating with local authorities to get all details of the attack and my office stands ready to help everyone affected any way we can.”