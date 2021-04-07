Streaming Now: The Fight for 51

We finally have a supportive administration and Democratic majorities in both chambers of Congress, has the time for D.C. statehood come at last? Slate staff writers Christina Cauterucci and Mark Joseph Stern discuss why statehood is so important and whether it really has a chance this time with D.C. Councilmember Janeese Lewis George and civil rights leader Wade Henderson.

Use the player above or tune in on Facebook or YouTube to add your own questions and comments on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

