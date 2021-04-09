Expert Witness Pinpoints the Exact Moment George Floyd Died Under Chauvin’s Weight

After days of technical testimony breaking down Derek Chauvin’s arrest of George Floyd moment by moment, as Chauvin’s defense team tried to argue that it wasn’t the arrest but a drug overdose that killed Floyd, prosecution witness Dr. Martin Tobin provided a powerful rebuttal and excruciating testimony Thursday outlining just how Floyd died—down to the very second his life was lost. Tobin, a Chicago-area pulmonologist with 40 years specializing in the science and mechanics of breathing, broke down video of the arrest, explaining to the jury in plain terms what was happening to Floyd’s body over the course of the nine-and-a-half minutes that he testified left Floyd dead on the street.

Tobin, who is originally from Ireland and speaks with a slight lilt, explained that it was not just the pressure on Floyd’s neck that made it hard to breath, but also Chauvin’s other knee on his back made it nearly impossible to draw air. The testimony counters the defense’s contention that Chauvin’s knee was not directly on Floyd’s neck for the entirety of the arrest, trying to open the door to the possibility that it was drugs that killed Floyd.

Tobin explained to the jury in uncomplicated terms how the human respiratory system operates and what causes it to fail. Tobin testified that after watching portions of the video hundreds of times, he had calculated the exact amount of weight, 86.9 pounds, being applied by Chauvin and his gear on Floyd’s chest and neck. Floyd’s rib cage was flattened against the pavement, Tobin explained, with Chauvin’s knees on his neck and back, making it virtually impossible for Floyd to draw a breath. “It’s like breathing through a drinking straw, but it’s worse than that,” Tobin testified.

Tobin clocked Floyd’s respiratory rate and explained it wasn’t indicative of someone having an opioid overdose. Tobin then walked the jury through how Floyd’s body was responding to the prolonged constriction of his airway and lungs. “Using video stills, Dr. Tobin showed the efforts that Mr. Floyd had made to free his torso enough to breathe, trying to use his shoulder, his fingertips and even his face, smashed flat against the pavement, as leverage against the weight of Mr. Chauvin,” the New York Times notes. “[Tobin] pointed out the toe of Mr. Chauvin’s boot lifting off the pavement, and the telltale kick of Mr. Floyd’s legs that, he said, indicated that he had suffered a brain injury 5 minutes and 3 seconds after Mr. Chauvin first placed his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck.” “You’re seeing here fatal injury to the brain from a lack of oxygen,” Tobin testified, marking Floyd’s final breath at 8:25:15 p.m.

Tobin’s testimony was unambiguous in its delivery, as he swatted away technical distinctions that Chauvin’s defense had introduced to sow doubt about how Floyd had died. “A healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died as a result,” Tobin concluded. The prosecution called two more witnesses Thursday that similarly testified that Floyd was suffering from a lack of oxygen, not a drug overdose, at the time of his death. Dr. Daniel Isenschmid testified Floyd’s blood, while containing fentanyl, did not contain an amount that would be clearly fatal, adding that intoxicated drivers often displayed a higher amount in their blood than Floyd did. William Smock, a police surgeon with Louisville Metro Police Department, testified that Floyd’s death was due to “positional asphyxia.” “Which is a fancy way of saying he had no oxygen left in his body,” Smock explained.

“He’s breathing. He’s talking. He’s not snoring. He is saying, ‘Please, please get off of me. I want to breathe. I can’t breathe,’” Smock testified. “That is not a fentanyl overdose. That is somebody begging to breathe.”