Dwayne Johnson Responds “It’d Be My Honor” to Poll Showing 46% Want Him to Run for President

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is ready to continue fueling speculation that a presidential run could be in his future. Earlier this week, a poll found that 46 percent of Americans would like to see the actor run for president. Johnson tweeted a link to an article reporting on the poll with words recognizing that he may not be the most traditional candidate but it’s something he is keeping in the back of his mind. “Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club—but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people,” he tweeted.

The poll showing almost half of Americans think The Rock could give a presidential run a shot comes after the former professional wrestler has been explicitly stating he was thinking about running. In 2017, the Fast and Furious star said he was “seriously considering” a run for the White House. In February, he said the possibility is still rolling around in his head. “I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” Johnson told USA Today in February. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people…So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.” In September, Johnson endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in what was the first time he publicly backed a presidential ticket.

The poll also found that 41 percent of Americans want to see actor Matthew McConaughey launch a Texas gubernatorial bid. McConaughey has repeatedly raised the possibility of running for governor and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is up for reelection next year. “It’s a true consideration,” the actor said during an interview last month when he was asked about a possible candidacy. “I’m looking into now, what is my leadership role?” he said. “Because I do think I have some things to teach and share. What is my role, what is my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into now?”

After having turned a reality television star into a president, Americans as a whole aren’t opposed to more people making the jump from entertainment to politics. Overall, 45 percent of Americans say that Hollywood stars “are free to do what they want” while 19 percent said that “anyone can join politics these days.” Other celebrities that Americans could see in the White House, include Angelina Jolie, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, and Will Smith.