Biden to Raise Hourly Minimum Wage to $15 for Federal Contractors

The Biden administration will soon require companies doing business with the federal government to pay their employees a minimum wage of $15 per hour. President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order Tuesday that raises the minimum wage paid by federal contractors from the current hourly pay floor of $10.95 established in 2014 by former President Barack Obama. The new $15 minimum wage, which will like Obama’s order will be pegged to rise with inflation, will only impact several hundred thousand workers, but administration officials hope that the knock-on effect will be to nudge wages higher for a wider range of employers competing for workers.

The move, which will into effect in March 2022, is part of a broader push by Biden, and Democrats more generally, to increase the federal minimum wage as a means of boosting wages and resurrecting the middle class, while addressing economic and racial inequities. The executive order comes after the new Biden White House tried and failed to include a $15 minimum wage in the March 2021 COVID-19 relief bill through the budget reconciliation process, which would have allowed it to be included with a simple majority vote. The Senate parliamentarian disallowed the move, however, meaning the increased wage would require new legislation that would necessitate filibuster-proof support in the Senate, a nearly impossible 60-vote hurdle. The current federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour.

Republicans, and a few centrist Democrats, have broadly condemned raising the minimum wage as a threat to jobs, which they contend will dry up as employers, who are forced to pay higher wages, hire fewer employees or are unable to stay afloat and let go of the ones they already have. At the local and state government-level, where some of these minimum wage hikes have been tried, the results have been promising. “Several cities have a minimum wage of at least $15 an hour, and several states have laws that will raise their minimum wage to at least that level in the coming years,” the New York Times notes. “There is so far little evidence on how a $15 minimum wage affects employment in lower-cost areas of such states.”