President Joe Biden will deliver his first joint address to Congress on Wednesday evening to a drastically reduced audience of about 200 people. He’s expected to discuss his first 100 days in office—including the coronavirus pandemic and his American Rescue Plan—as well as his major policy priorities, including immigration reform; a $2 trillion infrastructure plan; and the American Families Plan that aims to address child care, education, and paid family leave.

We’ve rounded up top liberal and conservative commentators to walk you through what they’re hearing in Biden’s speech. Below you’ll see liberal tweets on the left and conservative tweets on the right.

