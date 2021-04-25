Biden’s 100-Day Approval Rating Is Better Than Trump’s, but Third-Worst Since Truman

As President Joe Biden gets close to his 100th day in office, his approval rating is better than that of his predecessor, Donald Trump, according to the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll. But that isn’t saying much. With 52 percent of Americans approving of Biden’s job performance, and 42 percent disapproving, it marks the third-lowest approval rating for any president in the first 100 days since Harry Truman. The two people who had worse ratings were Gerald Ford in 1974, when he had a 48 percent approval rating after his pardon of Richard Nixon, and Donald Trump, who was at 42 percent at this point in his presidency four years ago. From Truman to Biden, the average approval rating at the 100-day mark is 66 percent.

Biden gets his highest ratings for how he has been handling the coronavirus pandemic, with 64 percent rating him positively, including 33 percent of Republicans. His approval rating on the economy is significantly lower at 52 percent. And his worst showing is in immigration, with only 37 percent approving, and 53 percent disapproving, of how he’s handling immigration issues at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the ABC/Washington Post poll.

The numbers are largely in line with an NBC News poll that found 53 percent of Americans approve of the job Biden is doing as president, including 90 percent of Democrats, 61 percent of independents, and 9 percent of Republicans. A Fox News poll also gets similar numbers, reporting a 54 percent approval rating while a CBS News poll gives Biden a slightly higher approval rating of 58 percent.

In an illustration of how strong the divisions are between Democrats and Republicans, the ABC/Post poll shows Biden has hardly any support from Republicans. Almost eight in 10 Republicans strongly disapprove of the way Biden has done his job, far more than the 43 percent who felt the same way at this point in Barack Obama’s presidency. It’s even higher than the 72 percent of Democrats who strongly disapproved of Trump at this point in 2017. While 90 percent of Democrats approve of Biden’s job performance, only 13 percent of Republicans feel the same way.

Americans as a whole are generally feeling pretty optimistic about the COVID-19 situation in the country. Some six in 10, or 61 percent, say the United States has passed the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, compared to only 19 percent who say the situation is going to get worse. When looking at Biden’s plans for the country, 56 percent of Americans say they feel hopeful, according to the NBC poll. But the same percentage of people believe the nation is on the wrong track and 82 percent say the country is divided.