WHO Coronavirus Origin Report Shows the World Will Only Know as Much as China Allows It to Know

A year into the pandemic, the global community has managed to figure out, with astonishing speed, a whole host of vaccines that ward off the most harmful of Covid-19’s health effects, but we still haven’t been able to pin down exactly where the virus came from. Sneak peaks of a World Health Organization-led report into the origins of Covid-19 circulating ahead of the publication’s official release Tuesday offered new details but no real new insight into how it all began, other than to reiterate what we don’t know. This despite a hundred-page document built on the findings a four-week, WHO-led investigation in Wuhan earlier this year. The grand takeaway: We don’t have enough data to make any firm conclusions about the coronavirus’s origins. Why don’t we have the data? Well, China.

The report did create a hierarchy of likelihood for the coronavirus’s origins, stating that the virus was most likely passed from bats through another animal and into the human population; more likely than it passing directly from bats to humans. The report dismissed the Chinese government’s pet theory that the virus was introduced via frozen food packaging, as possible but unlikely. It also stated that it was “extremely unlikely” that the virus originated from a Chinese laboratory. But beyond that, a full year and nearly three million deaths later—still nada. Why the data deficit? “The [WHO] team had little power to conduct a thorough, independent investigation during their trip,” the WSJ notes. “China initially resisted international pressure for an inquiry, and later imposed strict limitations, secured China veto rights over participants and expanded its scope to encompass other countries.” Critics of the report’s findings point out that investigators didn’t have full access to China’s lab records and raw data, making it hard to come up with independent conclusions. Instead, China has offered its analysis of early outbreak data, but never the actual data itself.

The report was produced in conjunction with Chinese scientists, using Chinese data, so the extent to which the world ultimately understands what happened in Wuhan is, as you might expect, ultimately up to China. The entire process “taps into the sensitive issue of how long the virus was spreading in China before its government reported the disease to the WHO or responded in full,” the WSJ reports. “WHO has been caught between Beijing—whose officials have suggested the pandemic may have begun outside China—and Washington, where the Biden administration has raised questions about Beijing’s transparency on the virus’s origins and the integrity of data provided to the WHO-led team.”

The process of tracking down a virus’s origins is painstaking. “To answer numerous remaining questions, the report recommends further retrospective studies of human infections, including the earliest cases, and more virus testing of livestock and wildlife in China and Southeast Asia,” the New York Times reports. “It also calls for more detailed tracing of pathways from farms to markets in Wuhan that would require extensive interviews and blood tests for farmers, vendors and other workers.” China, the world’s preeminent surveillance state, says it doesn’t have the data.