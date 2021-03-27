Official Shows Military Scars to Protest Anti-Asian Violence: “Is This Patriot Enough?”

Lee Wong moved to the United States from China 51 years ago and he’s tired. Tired of people questioning his allegiance to the country because of the way he looks. And now the recent increase of anti-Asian violence pushed him to take a stand that has since gone viral. Wong, a township trustee in a Cincinnati suburb, decided to take off his shirt during a board meeting this week to make a point. As Wong talked about the increase in violence and discrimination against Asian-Americans during a meeting of the board of trustees in West Chester Township, Ohio, on Tuesday he slowly unbuttoned his shirt to show the red scars across his chest from his 20 years of service in the U.S. Army.

Lee Wong, an elected official in West Chester, Ohio & @USArmy veteran with 20-years of service, took his shirt off during a town hall meeting on Wednesday and revealed scars he received during his service. “Is this patriot enough?” he asked #StopAsianHate https://t.co/3nCwTlVGxD pic.twitter.com/0R1TX3MTtp — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) March 26, 2021

“People question my patriotism, that I don’t look American enough, they cannot get over this face,” Wong said. “I’m 69 years old and I’m going to show you what patriotism, the questions about patriotism, looks like. Here is my proof,” he added while lifting up his shirt to show the scars. “This is sustained from service in the U.S. military. Now is this patriot enough?” Wong went on to say that wasn’t “ashamed to walk around anymore.”

The speech wasn’t planned, Wong told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “The timing was right in light of what’s happening in this country,” Wong said. “In that moment, I don’t know what came over me. I just knew I had to say something.” He said he felt compelled to speak up not just because of the recent Atlanta-area shootings that killed eight people, including six Asian women. Asian Americans have suffered lots of discrimination this year amid the pandemic and the election season. Wong says he suffers discrimination constantly, giving as an example a recent trip to the grocery store. “A father with a kid and little boy would go like this,” Wong said as he pulled his eyelids back,“to me. He was making fun of my features.”

Wong said that another reason he spoke up was because a friend’s Chinese restaurant was vandalized several times. “I am always considered an outsider, that’s not right and they are just getting bolder and bolder,” he told the Hamilton Journal-News. “I’m just afraid it might come down to what’s happening in Atlanta, sooner or later if we don’t speak up.” He said response to his speech have been positive: “People are glad I spoke.”