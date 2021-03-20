Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club Partially Closed After Coronavirus Outbreak

Former President Donald Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Florida has partially closed after staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. Mar-a-Lago Club members received an email from management informing them of the development. “As some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we will be temporarily suspending service at the Beach Club and à la carte Dining Room,” read an email to members. Several staff members have been quarantined “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a statement from the Trump Organization.

Email alert to members: Some Mar a Lago staff have tested positive for COVID-19, so service at the Beach Club and à la carte Dining Room are closed. pic.twitter.com/rcGF43MTK5 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 19, 2021

Trump turned Mar-a-Lago into his permanent residence after he left the White House and has spent his time golfing and meeting with friends and Republican leaders. It has since become a favorite spot for Republicans looking to raise money and appeal to the president’s supporters. Trump, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 last year, has been vaccinated.

Although Palm Beach County requires everyone to wear masks except while eating or drinking, that rule doesn’t seem to be enforced very stringently at Trump’s club. Photos from recent events at the club that Trump allies once referred to as the “Winter White House” show few people actually wore masks. Earlier this year, the county sent the club a warning letter after photos showed many guests not wearing masks at a New Year’s Eve party.

I tried to shut down Mar-a-Lago, but it looks like Mar-a-Lago is shutting itself down. Two important notes:

1.) The workers don't deserve this.

2.) Two weeks ago, the FL House passed a COVID liability bill that will give immunity to Mar-a-Lago despite the bad behavior there. https://t.co/cST1y9FUQb — Rep. Omari Hardy (@OmariJHardy) March 20, 2021

A Florida state representative, Omari Hardy, who had called for Mar-a-Lago to be shut down after the New Year’s Eve photos were released, said workers are paying the price for lax mask policies. “No one around the president wears a mask. The guests at Mar-a-Lago have photographed themselves partying and carousing not wearing masks,” he said. “Now the workers, who can least afford to get sick, are paying for it with their health.”

The Florida club was where Trump had his first known exposure to COVID-19 last year. A senior Brazilian official tested positive for the virus shortly after he spent time with the then-president at Mar-a-Lago in March of last year.