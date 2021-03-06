Trump Demands GOP Stop Using His Name, Likeness for Fundraising

Former President Donald Trump is none too happy that Republican organizations are using his name to raise money. His lawyers sent cease-and-desist letters Friday to three of the largest Republican organizations demanding they stop using the former president’s name and likeness in fundraising and merchandise. Politico was first to report the news and several outlets later confirmed. The letters were sent to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the National Republican Senate Committee.

Advertisement

Ever since Trump left the White House the three groups that are raising money for the midterm campaign have repeatedly referred to the president in emails and other communications seeking donations. Politico had previously reported that Trump was “furious” that his name was being used by groups that could then help Republicans who voted to impeach him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His lawyers sent the letter on the same day as the Republican National Committee sent two emails asking for donations as a way for supporters to add their name to a thank you card for Trump. “President Trump remains committed to the Republican Party and electing America First conservatives, but that doesn’t give anyone—friend or foe—permission to use his likeness without explicit approval,” a Trump adviser told Politico.

Advertisement

The letters come amid reports that Trump is analyzing whether to create a super PAC to expand his influence. The move would allow him to raise unlimited amounts of money. The former president has already turned two of the main organizations used to raise money into political action committees that will allow him to support other candidates for office. “There’s only one way to contribute to our efforts to elect America First Republican conservatives, and in turn to make America great again, and that’s through Save America PAC and DonaldJTrump.com,” Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference last week in what was his first public appearance since leaving the White House. During the speech he also talked about the need to “get rid” of the “the RINOs that we are surrounding with” that “will destroy the Republican Party and the American worker,” using the acronym for “Republicans in name only.”