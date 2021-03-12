It’s easy to spend hours down the rabbit holes of the internet, particularly social media apps where algorithm-curated content is filtered just for you. And, some nights after work, I’ll scroll for upwards of an hour on TikTok, a platform I joined in search of foolishness, high-quality sarcasm, and dark humor. As the app got to know me, I was soon being fed astrology skits, cleaning hacks—and detailed historical information about racism in America.

The last one was a bit shocking since TikTok broadly offers up viral dances or “put a finger down” challenges, and is generally perceived to be, as one colleague put it, an app for “teenage nonsense.” But the historical video segments were substantive and fascinating.

As with most things online, you have to take it with a grain of salt. Not everything checks out. But when I started following up on the video claims with my own research, things kept being substantiated, giving me new knowledge—or confirming my long-held hypotheses—about how racism functions in America.

One night’s scroll reminded me that Black babies were once used as alligator bait—yes, this was in accounts written at the time—while others confirmed how racism dots the infrastructure we see daily. I learned about SeMarion Humphrey, a Black middle-schooler who was reportedly shot with a BB gun, made to drink what appeared to be urine, and called racist slurs by his classmates during a sleepover, days before I saw the story covered on national news.

A different video introduced me to Ibo Landing, a legend that 75 Igbo warriors died by mass suicide instead of being enslaved, and another to Yasuke, the first Black samurai. Another taught me about Mum Bett, the first Black woman to earn her legal freedom under the Massachusetts Constitution of 1780. A fourth raised awareness about Mary Turner, a pregnant Black woman who was lynched in South Georgia, after a historical marker memorializing her was shot up and damaged by off-road vehicles. And the most fascinating was one about Sugar Hill, Los Angeles, the historically-rich epicenter of Black Hollywood in the 1940s, and the interstate that cut through it causing the loss of prominent real estate.

One of my favorite accounts is @joelbervell, a medical student at Yale, who dedicates his account to investigating the role racism plays in how medicine is taught and practiced. Through his series “Black Pioneers In Medicine,” I learned: The inventor Mary Kenner designed the toilet paper roll and the sanitary belt, which revolutionized period care, while also securing more patents than any other Black woman in history; Dr. James McCune Smith was the first Black American to receive a medical degree, and he dedicated much of his work to fighting racist pseudoscience; an enslaved man named Onesimus shared knowledge that rubbing pus from a smallpox lesion onto an open wound in an uninfected person would prevent them from catching the disease (this set the stage for modern-day vaccination).

One video introduced me to the “granny midwives” who delivered babies across rural and poor communities in the South, providing necessary healthcare during segregation. In another, the Mothers of Gynecology were discussed, crediting the women on whom Dr. James Marion Sims experimented with the creation of modern gynecology. Freedom House Ambulance Service offered emergency medical care to Black communities in Pittsburgh and, eventually, became the blueprint for the public EMS care provided today.

The app’s algorithm has certainly pinpointed my penchant for learning. Beneath the hacks and fun, TikTok has proven itself to be a way to broadcast lesser-known information to more people. America’s history in regard to race and racism is vast, and it’s impossible to know everything. But I appreciate that the moments I use to breathe after work have become useful in another way.