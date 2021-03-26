Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your weekly newsletter ranking Washington’s most powerful political “clean-up hitters” and anthropomorphized bad-boy dogs.





This week, in addition to the dog, we look again at, what else, the filibuster. Nothing’s happened to it, nothing’s going to happen to it for a bit, but people sure are running around yapping about it. That’s what God created newsletters for. Elsewhere, Vice President Kamala Harris experienced one of the great joys of being vice president—having the president shove toxicity onto your plate—while Joe Biden Joe Bidened his way through his first presidential press conference. House Democrats flinched over criticisms that they were trying to steal a House seat, and a couple of non–Joe Manchin senators used the leverage afforded them in a 50-50 Senate.





But let’s open with an examination of Washington’s most flamboyant “it” celebrity, the Senate minority leader, in a rare moment of frenzied media exposure.