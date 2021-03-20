Spectators From Overseas Will Be Barred From Tokyo Olympics Due to COVID-19

After all the rumors and unconfirmed reports, it’s finally official: there will be no international spectators at the Summer Olympics in Japan. Around 600,000 tickets have been sold to people outside Japan and around 4 million to people inside the country. Any tickets that have already been purchased by anyone living outside Japan will be refunded. The decision was announced Saturday after a virtual meeting between the different stakeholders in the Summer Games, including the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee and the local and national governments.

Advertisement

“Currently, the COVID-19 situation in Japan and many other countries around the world is still very challenging and a number of variant strains have emerged, whilst international travel remains severely restricted globally,” reads the statement announcing the decision. “In order to give clarity to ticket holders living overseas and to enable them to adjust their travel plans at this stage, the parties on the Japanese side have come to the conclusion that they will not be able to enter into Japan at the time of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were scheduled for last year and organizers were forced to postpone the event for the first time in its history due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Summer Olympics are now scheduled from July 23 to August 8 while the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5. Japan seems determined to go through with the Olympics even though the population seems to be largely opposed. A recent poll found around 80 percent of people in the country would rather the Olympics be postponed or canceled.

Experts say that while prohibiting spectators from abroad would surely decrease the risk, lots of people would still be going into Japan for the Olympics and that could lead to deaths. “Everyone wonders whether this is something that we need to do by shouldering such a risk?” Norio Sugaya, an infectious-disease specialist at Keio University in Tokyo, tells the Wall Street Journal.