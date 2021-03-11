Prince William Says Royal Family “Not a Racist Family”

Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey has elicited numerous opinions and reactions from all corners—except from the Royal Family itself, that is. Dishy headlines have topped British tabloids, serious conversations about race have lit up morning news programs in the U.K., all the while, the future of the monarchy—if not exactly its existence—has been thrown into question. Perhaps sensing that not responding at all to serious questions of mental health and racism from what are still family members of the Royal Family, might just confirm the couple’s depiction of the clan as cold and uncaring, the family came up with a four-sentence statement to let the world know how it felt.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace issued the statement from the Queen and it, more or less, resembled something a human would feel and say. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the Queen’s statement read. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Breaking: Prince William has become the first member of the royal family to publicly address the race row sparked by Harry and Meghan’s interview. He says he hasn ‘t spoken to his brother yet but will do and royals very much not a racist family. pic.twitter.com/WPtjexzARN — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 11, 2021

On Thursday, Prince William followed up, sort of, during an extemporaneous exchange with reporters while leaving an event at a London school, saying “we’re very much not a racist family.” At least they recognize there’s a problem! Perhaps that counts as progress? Though not on the callous and unfeeling part of the Royal persona. When asked if he had spoken to his little brother after the world media-bending, family-shattering interview, William responded: “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”