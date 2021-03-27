9-Year-Old Girl Dies While Trying to Cross Rio Grande Into U.S.

A nine-year-old girl from Mexico died while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas with her family earlier this week. Federal officials confirmed Friday that the unidentified girl who was found March 20 on an island on the Mexican side of the river apparently drowned. She was found unconscious along with her mother and brother. Although the mother and her three-year-old son regained consciousness after Border Patrol agents administered first aid, the nine-year-old was transferred to a medical facility, where she was pronounced dead. She became the first known case of a child dying as part of the new surge of migration along the country’s southwestern border.

“Despite efforts by the Border Patrol Agents and Eagle Pass Emergency Medical Services, the 9-year-old daughter did not regain consciousness and was later pronounced deceased,” Customs and Border Protections spokesman Dennis Smith said in a statement. The mother was Guatemalan and her two children were both Mexican nationals.

Although this is the first known child migrant death recently, migrants dying while crossing the border is distressingly common. Border Patrol agents have rescued more than 500 migrants attempting to cross the border since October, and a total of 82 migrants have died in that period, according to official data. Most recently, a Cuban man died Wednesday night while trying to get into the United States by swimming around the border barrier that divides Tijuana and San Diego. He was the second migrant to drown around that area in the past two weeks.

Internal estimates by the Biden administration show that officials expect the number of unaccompanied migrants crossing the border to increase over the next two months. According to the estimates published by the Wall Street Journal, the administration expects between 18,600 and 22,000 children to cross the border in April, up from an expected 16,000 this month and 9,300 in February. The numbers are likely to increase in May once again to between 21,800 and 25,000.